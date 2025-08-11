Corsair's Platform:4 has got a real deep discount on the best-looking, compact gaming desk you can buy
If you're after a top-quality compact desk, this beautiful and beautifully smooth desk is a banger.
Corsair Platform:4 Elevate | 47-inch x 30-inch | Motorized standing desk | Birch, Light Pine Stain | Monitor arm included | $999.99 $649.99 at Corsair (save $350)
I've just reviewed this exact standing desk from Corsair, and love the fact the lighter wood look is the one getting the hefty discount. This is the compact version of Corsair's desk family, and despite the tighter width, the deep desktop makes it feel more spacious than it maybe should.
As I note in my Corsair Platform:4 review, space is often at a premium for PC gamers. While we'd probably all love to have the real estate in our gaming rooms to have vast L-shaped, or wrap around gaming desks, the reality is that most of us have a limited amount of space in which we can squeeze a desk.
That's why you'll see people struggling with terrible PC gaming setups, balancing desktops on old boxes and keyboards on lap trays. And that's why I've been so pleased to see the Platform:4 arrive with a limited four foot width, but with almost zero other compromises.
And right now it's rocking a hefty $350 discount on the exact version of the desk that I've just reviewed. That's the Birch + Light Pine Stain version (the black laminate and dark wood versions are far more) and honestly I think it's the best-looking of the lot.
I reviewed the Platform:6 in the darker wood trim and it got roughed up real quick. This light wood version seems to so far be more resilient.
I don't mind the smaller desk doesn't come with the $300 pegboard, especially as it makes the price so much more palatable, and honestly I don't think you're missing out too much either. You are still getting a proper multi-angle monitor arm in the box, attaching to the modular rail, and it is more than capable of holding up my weighty ultrawide monitor.
At full price, around $1,000, the Platform:4 is a tougher sell, but with such a hefty discount, that makes it the most impressive compact gaming desk around.
Dave has been gaming since the days of Zaxxon and Lady Bug on the Colecovision, and code books for the Commodore Vic 20 (Death Race 2000!). He built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 16, and finally finished bug-fixing the Cyrix-based system around a year later. When he dropped it out of the window. He first started writing for Official PlayStation Magazine and Xbox World many decades ago, then moved onto PC Format full-time, then PC Gamer, TechRadar, and T3 among others. Now he's back, writing about the nightmarish graphics card market, CPUs with more cores than sense, gaming laptops hotter than the sun, and SSDs more capacious than a Cybertruck.
