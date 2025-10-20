This Redditor is playing Battlefield 6 on an AIO cooler and I can't for the life of me figure out why

If, like me, you find the propensity for hardware manufacturers to plonk screens on everything somewhat baffling, though of course harmless, then perhaps you hadn't considered the possibility of, er, playing Battlefield 6 on said screens. Which is exactly what one Redditor has done: slapped the new AAA FPS title on one of those dinky little CPU cooler screens.

The AIO in question looks to be an MSI MPG CoreLiquid P13 360, and yes, that cooler does actually let you use the screen as an extended display rather than just importing gifs or video files to replay on it. Which means this very likely is Battlefield 6 (BF6) actually playing on the little screen, rather than a streamed video or moving image.

It doesn't look like the game's all too playable on the round screen, though—half of the HUD is cut off. Our Jacob Ridley discovered this HUD-chopping effect himself when he tried the cooler's hand at playing Doom in-browser.

We didn't rate the cooler very highly, but perhaps the ability to play BF6 on it changes things somewhat… or not, because it's entirely pointless. But being pointless doesn't stop it from being hilarious—in fact, it adds to that assessment. This is the kind of independent hardware content I'm here for.

The MSI MPG CoreLiquid P13 360 showing the Windows desktop when running in Extended Display mode. (Image credit: Future)

And hey, while we're cramming screens onto absolutely everything inside our PC cases, why not put them to use? Sometimes I wonder whether there's some small text asterisked alongside Moore's law stating that, as transistor density improvements peter off, PC gaming hardware manufacturers will look for increasingly ridiculous ways to impress us. Ways such as cramming screens onto everything.

So yeah, why not? And given how well-optimised BF6 is, I can only assume it's running at about one million fps on such a tiny, tiny IPS screen at 480 x 480 resolution. Judging from the Redditor's other posts, they have an Intel Core i7 13700K and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090, which might be slightly overkill for 480p.

It's not listed on the official BF6 system requirements, but it seems an AIO extended display can run the game just fine. Well, a circular central portion of the game, at least. Perhaps a frustrating backup if your main monitor dies, at least.