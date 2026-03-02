Yes, I've checked the headline several times, and no, I'm still not sure it's right. Reddit user notthatredfield posted an image in the Resident Evil subreddit two days ago showing their BenQ gaming monitor displaying an image of what looks to be its identical digital twin, found within Resident Evil Requiem.

Depending on your tastes, that's either mildly interesting or not particularly newsworthy. What's far more fun, however, is that notthatredfield has since discovered that another redditor, HaloHead, has created an image of that image inside that image... inside the original image—creating a fractal of gaming monitors in games you didn't expect to see them in.

The post has been marked with spoiler tags, and as a non-player of the new Resident Evil game, I'm not entirely sure why. Is the monitor in question located in a particularly special save game room? Is it the fact that Grace Ashcroft (who I believe is supposed to be something of a stealth specialist) is *shock horror* holding a gun? I have no idea.

Questions upon questions, riddles upon riddles. Anyway, notthatredfield has now acknowledged the post, remarking: "I'm the guy who has the monitor."

Stirring stuff. Still, another commenter in the thread has suggested it would be more fun if other people posted pictures of their monitor showing pictures of this picture of monitors, so the whole loop can keep on spiralling.

I dread this potential development, as it means I'd have to write a headline more confusing than this one—and if I'm honest, I haven't had nearly enough caffeine to make such a herculean task possible.

Resident Evil fans, ey? Who knew such japery was to be had out of such a short, but apparently excellent, horror game. A BenQ sponsorship in the next Resident Evil entry, perhaps? Watch this space.