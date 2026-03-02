A redditor who found their exact gaming monitor in Resident Evil Requiem finds Reddit image of their monitor inside a monitor inside a monitor in Resident Evil Requiem and now my head hurts
Arggghhhhhh.
Yes, I've checked the headline several times, and no, I'm still not sure it's right. Reddit user notthatredfield posted an image in the Resident Evil subreddit two days ago showing their BenQ gaming monitor displaying an image of what looks to be its identical digital twin, found within Resident Evil Requiem.
Depending on your tastes, that's either mildly interesting or not particularly newsworthy. What's far more fun, however, is that notthatredfield has since discovered that another redditor, HaloHead, has created an image of that image inside that image... inside the original image—creating a fractal of gaming monitors in games you didn't expect to see them in.
for the guy who found his exact monitor in the game from r/residentevil
The post has been marked with spoiler tags, and as a non-player of the new Resident Evil game, I'm not entirely sure why. Is the monitor in question located in a particularly special save game room? Is it the fact that Grace Ashcroft (who I believe is supposed to be something of a stealth specialist) is *shock horror* holding a gun? I have no idea.
Questions upon questions, riddles upon riddles. Anyway, notthatredfield has now acknowledged the post, remarking: "I'm the guy who has the monitor."
Stirring stuff. Still, another commenter in the thread has suggested it would be more fun if other people posted pictures of their monitor showing pictures of this picture of monitors, so the whole loop can keep on spiralling.
I dread this potential development, as it means I'd have to write a headline more confusing than this one—and if I'm honest, I haven't had nearly enough caffeine to make such a herculean task possible.
Resident Evil fans, ey? Who knew such japery was to be had out of such a short, but apparently excellent, horror game. A BenQ sponsorship in the next Resident Evil entry, perhaps? Watch this space.
Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy spends his time jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC gaming hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.
