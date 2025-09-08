These stunning new Xbox Wireless Controllers use transparencies and reflections to create a shattered depth visage

If you're anything like me and like a bit of controller based PC gaming action and appreciate a touch of colour in your gaming peripherals, then you are going to want to check this out. Xbox has dropped a new line of wireless controllers that have some of the best aesthetics I've seen in years.

The special edition Breaker Series of Xbox Wireless controllers comes in three variations, but all feature an undeniably cool shattered look to them. The faceplates have a print of broken shapes that range in colour and transparencies. In the press images it creates this layered look, almost as if you've broken through several pains of ice and can see light coming from the surface.

This is unsurprisingly most true of the Ice Breaker colour option, which uses cool blues and whites to create a frosty look. The face buttons reflect this colour combination creating a really cohesive design that almost looks like it would be cold to touch. This is topped off by matching darker grey-blue sticks and triggers, as well as a matt light blue back plate.

Storm Breaker is next in the list, and shares the same design but all in black white and grey. It somehow looks both old and new at once, giving off weirdly mechanical newspaper vibes. The video shows off how reflective portions of this controller are as they become revealed when the light casts over them.

Lastly is my highlight of the lot, Heart Breaker. This throws out the monochrome looks of the previous two and replaces it with a pink, blue, and purple thrashing of colours. The result is delightfully chaotic and rather bisexual shatter that stands out, especially against more conventional designs.

Specs-wise these aren't going to be any different than other modern Xbox controller offerings, so you shouldn't feel a need to upgrade to be on top of your game. For that you might be better waiting for the cloud enabled controllers.

Instead, these are all about a refreshed look giving more options for those who want it. And I want them, but however pretty they are they're still not pretty enough to distract me from the myriad calls for a boycott on Microsoft products and services, or the protests regularly going on at MS HQ over its direct involvement with the Israeli government.