'There are currently three Xbox controller prototypes': New cloud gaming-enabled controller rumour suggests everything really is an Xbox

There's just something special about an Xbox pad. The feel, the look, those clicky buttons. We at PC Gamer like it a lot, and it's been reported that three new prototypes are being worked on, so it seems like there's going to be a lot of choice in the future. The next generation of Xbox controller also reportedly has cloud gaming at the heart of its very design, though I really hope it gets some quality of life improvements like Hall effect sticks.

In the Xbox-focused podcast, Xbox Two (via Notebook Check), Windows Central's Jez Corden revealed that there are "currently three Xbox controller prototypes" in the works. Corden has been reporting on everything Xbox for some time, and is generally well regarded when it comes to insider Microsoft information.

The first controller prototype talked about in the latest podcast "is a basic, cheaper controller like the standard one we have now." The basic Xbox Wireless Controller is currently our choice for the best controller for PC gaming, thanks to a great feel and an affordable price point. However, looking at the rest of the market, it now noticeably lacks modern features, such as Hall effect or TMR joysticks to stop stick drift. Corden says the new basic controller has "some next-gen enhancements", but gives no word on what that specifically means.

The mid-range choice of the three controller prototypes is codenamed Sebile, and it leaked way back in 2023. Not much information was given here, but it is suggested to take up a similar price point to the Xbox Elite Core.

Corden then says there will be an "elite, elite, elite" controller, which will be the cream of the crop, pricewise. This is effectively the Xbox Elite Series 3, but once again, there was no further information on the specifics.

Notably, the most interesting inclusion in this report is Xbox's straight-to-Wi-Fi cloud support for two of these controller prototypes, which could make cloud gaming more viable for some, especially for latency sensitive games.

"Instead of connecting your controller via Bluetooth," says Corden, "then your phone sending your controller signal up to the cloud, which adds a few milliseconds of latency, your controller will directly connect to your router as a wifi connection."

Google Stadia (RIP) used this same straight-to-Wi-Fi tech, and it's how Google's cloud gaming platform managed to get its latency as low as it could. Now, years after the closure of Stadia, Xbox seems to be learning from it.

We heard about the idea of a direct-to-cloud Xbox controller back in the original Sebile leaks, but we didn't get a better idea of how exactly that would work until now. The original Sebile leak also suggested it would have a lift to wake on function, and modular thumbsticks, but we don't know if that has stuck around.

Late last year, Microsoft unveiled the 'This is an Xbox' advert, showing off Xbox cloud streaming on a TV, Laptop, Steam Deck, phone and more. This is part of a grander push to get Xbox gamers on non-Xbox devices, and the push towards cloud streaming on controllers feels very intentional in light of that. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate allows subscribers to stream games directly to their phone, monitor, or TV, though the available library is pretty limited right now.

Corden says the basic controller doesn't have the Wi-Fi cloud streaming option, but the two other controllers do. As well as this, the two more expensive controllers reportedly have switches to quickly switch from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi connection.

Corden does, however, clarify that this is still early on and lacking a lot of information: "This is something I share on a podcast, but not necessarily something I'm willing to put into a report yet, because I don't have a huge amount of information on this stuff. So, take it with a pinch of salt."

Not only could any part of this chain of information be inaccurate, but it is also subject to change as Microsoft continues to develop its controllers. It's a good sign for what we may see, but we won't know what tech the controllers have until they're in our hands.

As someone who has spent a significant amount of time with many different controllers, I still love the feel and look of the Xbox controller. It's hard not to feel like I'm missing out, though, with competitors launching with TMR or Hall effect to deal with stick drift.

I'm on my second Xbox controller since buying my Xbox Series X at launch, and my third PlayStation 5 controller. Cloud gaming compatibility is a nice feature, but I don't want to put all that money down for an Xbox Elite controller if the ever-looming threat of stick drift hovers just around the corner.