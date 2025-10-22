It costs just $17 for a Hall effect controller with a 1000 Hz polling rate in this Amazon deal but only in one color

Save 15% ($3) 8BitDo Ultimate 2C Wired: was $19.99 now $16.99 at Amazon With Hall effect thumbsticks (bye bye stick drift), a 1,000 Hz polling rate, remabble extra trigger buttons, and a cute colorway, the Ultimate 2C wired is a surprisingly capable controller for the price. And this is made even better by its lightly discounted price. It's hard to think of any good controller being this affordable on this side of Black Friday. Keys specs: Hall effect thumbsticks | Asymmetric | 200 g

It's pretty absurd to think of how little you have to pay nowadays to never get stick drift again. A pervasive problem with game controllers for a long time, the likes of Hall effect and TMR technology have effectively eradicated it, and you can avoid stick drift for less than $20 now.

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2C has a light discount over at Amazon, bringing the controller down to just $17. The only controller at this price point in the Ultimate 2C range may be the Mint variant, but I think it's a good colorway, with splashes of cream and orange thrown in for good measure.

Unlike the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C Wireless we reviewed earlier this year, this model is wired only, but you're saving more than $10 by attaching a wire. Yes, the included USB cable is appropriately mint flavored colored.

Please don't try to eat your wires.

If you really want your controllers to be wireless, the wireless model isn't on sale, but the Black Myth: Wukong variant of the Ultimate 2C Wireless does have $5 off, bringing it down to the price of the rest of the range.

If you can make do with a wired controller, you are getting quite a lot for the price here. Despite that low price point, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C has some premium features, too. Next to the triggers sit two more programmable buttons, so you can remap them to your heart's desire, and the Hall effect thumbsticks mean you shouldn't be replacing it for some time.

The feel of the Ultimate 2C surprised us when we first tried it, and all the face buttons and shoulder clicks have a nice, satisfying sound. The 1,000 Hz polling rate makes everything feel nice and snappy, too.

You aren't getting competitive levels of customization and build quality, but that response time should keep you neck and neck with most of your competition. Our only issue with the pad was that we did notice the d-pad feels a tad mushy, otherwise it's a solid controller.

As a primary controller or a secondary to have at the ready, 8BitDo offers striking value for money here, and that discount makes it even better.