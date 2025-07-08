Inarguably the best budget controller I've ever used is somehow even cheaper this Amazon Prime Day

GameSir Nova Lite | Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz, and USB Type-C | 309 g | Asymmetric thumbsticks | $24.99 $19.99 at Amazon (save $5)

$5 off may not seem like a huge amount, but when you consider that this is 20% of the Nova Lite's full price, it seems like a much bigger deal (literally). With 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth wireless connectivity, a USB wired mode, Hall effect joysticks to avoid drift and a low weight, this little controller is the absolute best you can find at its price point. It's likely the best at almost double its current price, too.

GameSir's Nova Lite has been our choice for the best budget controller for over a year now, and I was astounded by how cheap it was the very first time I managed to get hold of it.

Now, it's even cheaper at just $20 in the Amazon Prime Day sales. The downside is that you need to be a Prime member to claim the discount, but you can grab a free 30-day trial right now, and this will let you get any other deals you want this Prime Day.

👉Shop all the Prime Day deals on Amazon👈

With an included dongle for 2.4 GHz connectivity, but also Bluetooth, it can connect to Xbox, Switch, and mobile, plus PC, with ease. The Hall effect thumbsticks (bye-bye stick drift) are in an asymmetric layout, which means it's quite similar to the Xbox Controller.

It's not nearly as sturdy as the Xbox Series X controller and doesn't feel as premium, but it does offer a similar experience for a third of the price, with a rechargeable battery and great multiplatform support.

I've been using my GameSir Nova Lite since May last year, and despite having other controllers available, I've still found myself regularly reaching for it due to how easy it is to use and how light it is to grab. The battery is just okay, and it's certainly a flimsier build than more expensive choices, but that's the tradeoff you make at this budget, and it's well worth making for just $20.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

I also lament the lack of an aux jack in the bottom, but this only really becomes a problem if you want to plug your headset directly into the controller.

The Nova Lite has gotten even better since I first reviewed it, thanks to a newer range of colorways. Now you can get choices like a vibrant pink and bright yellow, as well as the more typical black and white. Thankfully, all six color variants of the Nova Lite are the same price right now. In fact, my biggest problem picking one of these controllers up would be selecting my favorite color.