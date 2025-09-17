Huzzah! Microsoft no longer makes the best PC controller and it's been dethroned by a brand you may not have heard of

Ever since I've been aware of our ranking of the best PC controllers for gaming, the Xbox Wireless Controller has sat atop it. And that's for good reason. With comfortable textured grips, a great feel, a sturdy build, and a classic look, it's still a bit of a banger five years after its Xbox Series X refresh. That refresh added a new share button, and it adds a lot for someone like me who clips arguably far too much from my games.

However, when we got our hands on the GameSir G7 Pro, we knew it was special, and it has now been crowned the best PC controller by us here at PC Gamer. The G7 Pro absolutely deserves the pro name. The front plate, thumbsticks, and face buttons can be swapped out and replaced. The red model we tested came with three included D-pads, but only the one face plate.

As well as coming with programmable paddle buttons at the bottom, the G7 Pro has two near the top bumper, and, most importantly, the thumbsticks are Hall effect, which means you can say goodbye to drift.

Stick drift is pretty much the biggest downside of the Xbox controller, but that's not the only way this little GameSir wonder comes out on top. It's super solid and has lovely, clicky buttons. With 2.4 GHz wireless, Bluetooth, and wired options, it has rock-solid connectivity too.

With ten hours of battery life from a charge, the G7 Pro does just fine in battery, but what makes it all better is the included charging stand. Given that it looks pretty great, you will naturally pop it back on charge every night. This means that if you regularly put controllers back where they should be, you can avoid intentionally charging the G7 Pro pretty much forever. The battery-operated Xbox controller does have decent battery life, but I've grown sick of fishing around drawers for a few extra batteries in the heat of battle.

Notably, the GameSir G7 Pro is just $10-15 more at MSRP (depending on the colourway) than the Xbox Wireless Controller. When you factor in that you need the Xbox wireless adapter to play it wirelessly on PC, this price discrepancy balances out, and even ends up a little in favour of the G7 Pro.

As well as crowning the G7 Pro as the best controller in our guide, we have cut down the options to just four. The best high end choice, the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro, has managed to solidify its spot at the top of the board, and the Scuf Instinct Pro is still our favourite wired-only option. Cutting the list down to just four does mean that GameSir now takes up half the list, as the GameSir Nova Lite is our favourite budget controller. What an underdog story. Long may GameSir's reign last.

The quick list