8BitDo Ultimate 2C wireless controller: was $29.99 now $19.07 at Amazon

Are you sick of stick drift? Yeah, me too. Well, luckily, for the price of just a couple of cups of coffee, you can avoid it forever and get a pretty wireless controller in the process.

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2C wireless is currently just $19 at Amazon right now in an early Black Friday sale, and the only downside is that you only have one color to pick from (the peach one).

This one comes with an asymmetric thumbstick layout, much like the Xbox controller, and comes with a polling rate of 1,000 Hz, which is four times higher than that offered by Sony and Microsoft. As well as having Hall effect sticks, it has Hall effect triggers, as well as reprogrammable buttons on the top next to the trigger and bumpers. It's got surprisingly pro-level features for such a budget pick.

It's a bit of a light and small controller, so big hands may struggle, but it's got a premium feel, and those face buttons are nice and clicky. The D-pad is a tad mushy, but you can't win them all at this price point.

Though it comes with (admittedly pretty lacking) Bluetooth support for Android only, it also comes with a 2.4 GHz receiver, which gives access to consistent and quick connectivity when hooked up to your rig.

I've developed a bit of love for 8BitDo over the last few months, and that's because it manages to regularly put out gear that is not only striking but very reasonably priced (here's looking at you, Pro 3 and Retro R8). The Ultimate 2C wireless was already a great deal at full price, with its strong polling rate, good specs, and cute extra buttons.

With the price of approximately 2.1 copies of Vampire Survivors (yes, that's an official measurement) shaved off the top, it's even better value. Hey, that's the entertainment for the evening sorted.