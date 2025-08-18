Colorful's cat-themed B650 motherboard now has an optional kitty-based BIOS, a combination of words I really didn't think I'd be writing today

Good news, cats and kittens! If you're the proud owner of a furry cat-themed keyboard, a cat-themed GPU, and a cat-themed Colorful B650 Colorfire motherboard, you can now complete your kitty-based setup by updating the BIOS to feature, you guessed it, a little cat at the bottom of the screen.

Also, your family worries about you. Anyway, Colorful has been on a bit of a cat-themed frenzy in recent months with its Colorfire Meow gear, and now it's gone one step further and put one of the fluffy little blighters right at the bottom of its new, eye-searingly orange BIOS theme.

You could also pick a blue or black variant, if you're dull—but why not soften up the cold, hard edges of a base-level computing menu with the warm glow of a delicious orange cat?

Did I say delicious? My mistake. The cat in question is wearing a pair of goggles that look like a handheld gaming PC, for reasons I don't understand, nor care to research. What matters is, your BIOS theme can now match the rest of your cat-astrophic taste in PC hardware, and that's something we can all celebrate.

All of which reminds me of quite possibly the best PC gaming setup I saw at Computex this year, which was this Colorful Meow Colorfire gaming PC running Doom: The Dark Ages:

(Image credit: Future)

I'm not going to lie, something inside me loves the idea of playing one of the goriest, grimmest shooters currently available on the puss-PC—and should you need to delve into the BIOS to tweak the most out of your hardware, you can now wave at yet another furry little friend while you do so.

As you would expect, my gaming rig is a sober set of edgelord-friendly black and red components, so I have no need for the delights of this kitten-clashing whimsy in my machine. Still, if you're in possession of more of a sense of humour than I (and a very specific motherboard variant), have at it.

Me, I'm off to be boring with my own set of nerdy tastes. Wake me up when there's a Lego version. Oh no, have I given too much of myself away again? At least this isn't a fluff piece. I'll see myself out.