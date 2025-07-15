AMD partner retailer leaks Threadripper 9000-series preorder details - they start next week with prices looking between $1,600 and $13,000

Get ready to start ripping those threads, it looks like AMD's new 9000 series of CPU will be up for preorder next week. Multiple sources are pointing to the embargo for both the Threadripper 9000X and Pro 9000WX series of chips lifting on July 23, otherwise known as next Wednesday. Maybe those launch delays really were only caused by a typo.

Currently one of AMD's U.S. retail partners for the 9000 series launch, B&H Photo Video is hosting a listing for the new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9000WX lineup which states preorders will start at 9:00am ET, Wednesday on July 23. The chips in the listing include the 9965WX 4.2 GHz 24 core, 9975WX 4.0 GHz 32 core, 9985WX 3.2 GHz 64 core, and 9995WX 2.5 GHz 96 core models.

To add further weight to the legitimacy of the listing a prominent and accurate tech leaker, momomo_us on X also posted the listing. They reiterated that preorder date too. The website lets you choose the option to notify when available, and there aren't any prices on the site just yet, but VideoCardz has taken care of that.

By selecting price ranges and checking SKUs against them, the folks at VideoCardz have put together a fair estimate of pricing for each chip. They range from $1,600 USD for the 9960X all the way up to a whopping $13,000 for the 96 core PRO 9995WX, plus whatever shipping may also be involved. That's over $130 a core for that workstation-grade CPU.

These prices are pointing to a price hike of up to 30% over what we were hoping for for these Zen 5 chips, but it is also sadly inline with what we were expecting. Unfortunately, we are getting used to these markups in the tech world, especially on anything this fancy. Still these are likely to be very serious chips boasting a tonne of performance.

In the current climate AMD dominate our list of favourite CPUs with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D sitting at pride of place and the Ryzen 9 9950X3D taking out the best high-end CPU available. While PRO level CPUs aren't often that worthwhile for gaming, I'd still be very keen to see what these threadrippers can do.

Hopefully it won't be too long after that preorder date that folks will start seeing their brand new chips arrive. Then we can start to get a clearer idea of what these new CPUs are capable of and whether or not they're worth that premium price for gamers.