There's still no word on a Nier 3, but series mastermind Yoko Taro is writing a new Neon Genesis Evangelion anime series
Couldn't have picked a better guy for the job.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
As reported by IGN, Neon Genesis Evangelion is getting a new anime series with some serious talent at the helm: Yoko Taro, the creator of Drakengard, Nier, and the 2017 breakout hit, Nier: Automata. Taro will be in charge of the series' writing and overall composition.
The news was announced as part of "Evangelion:30+", the 30th anniversary celebration of Hideki Anno's influential, mind-bending sci-fi series. An official press release about the series on evangelion.jp is pretty laconic, providing no details as to the show's planned story. In addition to Taro, the series will be directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki and Toru Yatabe, with music by Keiichi Okabe, and production split between Anno's Studio Khara and CloverWorks.
It's a collaboration that immediately excited me as a relative casual who's only seen Evangelion's original series without diving into the various movie spinoffs and retellings. Taro's games are well-loved for their memorable characters, oppressive yet imaginative science fiction, and a heaping helping of angst, sexual tension, and psychological drama. They've always very much felt of a piece with anime like Evangelion.
It's been a long time since we've gotten a proper, feature-length game from Taro. After 2017's Nier: Automata, which upgraded his standing from "cult classic game maker" to just "classic game maker," we've seen a series of smaller projects and contributions from Taro.
There's the story-driven Nier mobile game, Reincarnation, which I've heard is cool but remains a blind spot for me—I don't like playing games on a touchscreen. Taro contributed his talents to the card-based RPG The Voices of Cards: The Island Dragon Roars, which was not well-received by PCG contributor Matthew Castle in his 2021 review. For my money, the most notable project of Taro's in the past decade has been Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, the 2021 remaster of the series' first entry from 2010.
And by naming convention alone, you can see why Taro is such a strong fit for Evangelion. "Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139…" feels like a first cousin to something like "Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time," the 2021 fourth film in the Rebuild of Evangelion film series. There are currently no public release date or story details for Taro's unnamed Evangelion show.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch. You can follow Ted on Bluesky.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.