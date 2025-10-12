The Mortal Kombat 2 movie doesn't come out until next year, but Mortal Kombat 3 is already confirmed because the studios are 'convinced there's a giant fanbase waiting for it'

As reported by Eurogamer and Deadline, a third entry in the new trilogy of Mortal Kombat movies has been announced at the New York Comic-Con. The second film, originally scheduled to release this month, is now slated for May 15, 2026.

"Our friends at New Line and Warner Bros. are so happy with this movie," series screenwriter Jeremy Slater said at a Mortal Kombat 2 panel at the New York Comic-Con. "They are so excited, they're so convinced there is a giant fanbase waiting for it, that they've already hired me to start writing the next instalment."

BREAKING: A Mortal Kombat III movie is already confirmed with Jeremy Slater writing the script! #NYCC pic.twitter.com/QZaq5mWeipOctober 11, 2025

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. and New Line have greenlit the third movie in anticipation of a massive success with Mortal Kombat 2. The studios are reportedly basing this optimism on positive test screenings, as well as the red band trailer for Mortal Kombat 2 getting an impressive 107 million views on YouTube within 24 hours.

The 2021 film centered on an original character played by Lewis Tan, but also featured plenty of returning characters from the games, like Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion. Mortal Kombat 2 looks to be bringing back even more favorites from the games, including Karl Urban as Hollywood action star Johnny Cage.

That success extends to the games too: Mortal Kombat 1 (not to be confused with the first Mortal Kombat) was apparently the best-selling fighting game of the generation. All is not well, though: Dan Forden, the guy who says "Toasty" in Mortal Kombat, has left NetherRealm after over 30 years. Honestly it seemed perfectly amicable, but still: No more "Toasty" guy.