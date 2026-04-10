The James Bond rights owners have opposed an application for a James Pond trademark
Licence to Eel. Octoguppy. I'm just brainstorming here.
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The James Pond games were a series of platformer parodies from the 1990s, most notable for the second one's demo accidentally including the entire game if you used the level-select cheat code. Oops!
Nowadays, the rights to James Pond are co-owned by Gameware and System 3. The latter company decided to finally trademark the name in the UK last year, filing an application that would cover its use in categories including "Computer and electronic game programs" as well as "Toys, games and playthings" and "Clothing; footwear; headgear; sweatshirts; t-shirts; caps; jackets."
The owners of the James Bond trademark and copyright, Danjaq LLC, filed an opposition in response. As reported by the World Trademark Review Journal via Time Extension, Danjaq opposed a similar trademark application in 2012—with the European Intellectual Property Office on that occasion, rather than the UK one—and that application ended up being rejected. In the UK, trademarks of parodies aren't protected as they are under US law, so it seems like a long shot to try for a UK trademark after failing to secure a European one.Article continues below
Gameware and System 3 are planning to relaunch James Pond with a sequel called James Pond and the Rogue AI. The name's a bit on the nose given that the series' original creator, Chris Sorrell, who is not involved, has decried "the fact that they're promoting it with lazy, AI-generated bull-shit" and said, "I hate almost everything they do with a passion".
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Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
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