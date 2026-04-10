The ill-advised business software that helped sink videogame pioneers Infocom now runs on modern PCs: 'It's a new age for aficionados of failed 1985 database products!'

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The database app Cornerstone ended up being more of a cinderblock.

Zork logo
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Infocom is fondly remembered today as the studio responsible for a string of legendary text adventures including the Zork series, The Hitch Hiker's Guide to the Galaxy, A Mind Forever Voyaging, and plenty more. Looking back, the company seems to have been confused about its own strengths, though. While it would be an exaggeration to say that its attempt to diversify into business software was the one thing that sunk Infocom, it sure did make a healthy contribution.

The software in question was Cornerstone, a database program released in 1985. Because Infocom's text adventures had been designed to run on a virtual machine (called the Z-machine) it was easy to port them to different systems, so Cornerstone was likewise designed to run on its own virtual machine. Unfortunately, that made it notoriously slow to use, and the benefit of easy portability meant nothing since by that point IBM-compatibles had won the business sector of the platform war.

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Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

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