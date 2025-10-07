Steam is recovering from intermittent downtime on Tuesday
Steam is having a hard time.
10:20 am: It may be too soon to call the downtime completely over, but Steam now seems to be loading normally, with none of the sluggishness we were seeing as it first came back online. We're so back?
Earlier Welp, Steam is down again. What seemed like a return to normal service turned out to be a blip as the Steam store has gone offline again. The community website is loading and most players are connected to Steam services, but the store is intermittently on and off.
Original story below.
It's Tuesday morning on the west coast, and Steam is down. The website Steamstat.us is reporting multiple errors on the gaming storefront. The APIs for multiple Valve games, including Counter-Strike 2 and Deadlock, are also registering as offline.
While Steamstat.us reports that many players are still connected to Steam's services, the store and community websites seem to be completely down. A sharp uptick in visits to the page is also telling: a whole lot of people are wondering if Steam is down right now, or if it's just them.
It's not just you!
Normally we expect a bit of instability from Steam during its routine Tuesday maintenance, but that shouldn't be starting for hours. This is unusual, and we don't know how long Steam will be down.
Developing...
