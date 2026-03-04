Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is back: 3 years after it was muscled out by Counter-Strike 2, CS:GO has its own Steam page again and has powered its way back onto Steam's most-played chart

CS:GO was subsumed into Counter-Strike 2 a few years ago, but now it has its own Steam page again.

(Image credit: Valve)

I have no idea what to make of this, but more than two years after it was folded into Counter-Strike 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is back on Steam.

CS:GO was never fully scrubbed out of existence: Committed diehards could continue accessing the OG GO through a CS2 beta build, unceremoniously named "csgo_demo_viewer." Online matchmaking was disabled, though, so play was restricted to matches with bots.

Now, for some reason, CS:GO has its own standalone Steam page again, although it's somewhat limited too. It's unlisted, meaning it won't appear in Steam searches. (Luckily for you, the direct link is right there, and web searches will get you there too.) There's also still no matchmaking, which is not convenient, but you can still do it old-school through Steam's server browser by manually joining community servers—and yes, there are still plenty of them up and running.

Guess who's back? (Image credit: Steam)
