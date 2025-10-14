RPG developer Owlcat launches free game dev learning resource: 'A rising tide truly lifts all ships'
Owlcat worked with Midwest Games, Fireshine Games, Gaijin Entertainment, and 11 Bit Studios to start the GameDev Learning Drop.
Cyprus-based studio Owlcat Games, which is currently working on a sci-fi RPG set in the world of The Expanse, has partnered with other game studios and publishers to launch GameDev Learning Drop, a free directory of resources for game developers.
The initial collection of software recommendations, tutorials, online courses, and other resources was put together by Owlcat along with Midwest Games, Fireshine Games, War Thunder developer Gaijin Entertainment, and 11 Bit Studios, maker of Frostpunk and The Alters.
"We're extremely proud to launch this endeavor," says Owlcat head of publishing Andrey Tsvetkov. "A rising tide truly lifts all ships. We firmly believe that showing support for open knowledge fosters collaboration and connection, which we feel is something the industry could use more of right now."
The directory can be found on a dedicated webpage hosted by Owlcat, and the current offering includes "over 350 learning resources" which cover "game design, programming, narrative design, project management, and more," says the studio.
The idea originated in an internal practice at Owlcat in which team leads shared useful resources they encountered over the year with junior team members.
"There are a lot of materials out there, and to be honest, not every one of them deserves attention," Tsvetkov told PC Gamer. "So it's good when you have an actual human review things and say, 'OK, this is really useful material for juniors to pick up.'"
According to Tsvetkov, the studio's motivation is simply to do something good for devs who could use a leg up in these tough times for the industry. "We see ourselves and our fellows in the other studios as partners, not competitors," he said, adding that Owlcat itself received help from industry vets when it started work on its first RPG, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, which released in 2018.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
The plan is to continuously expand and update the database with help from other game developers and publishers, who can submit new resources to be vetted by the list's overseers on the website, or by getting in touch with Owlcat at contact@owlcat.games.
"Any developer or publisher can submit material to the database, where it's then reviewed, categorized, and curated to ensure the quality of the contributions," says the studio. "After the submissions are vetted, they’re formatted into a structured, user-friendly resource available to the entire game dev community."
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.