PC Gaming Show will be broadcasting a new dedicated direct during the Tokyo Game Show 2025

The PC Gaming Show is coming to Tokyo, for the Tokyo Game Show 2025, with a "new dedicated show" that'll air on Sunday, September 28, 2025 at 9 am PT / 12 noon ET / 5 pm BST / and 1 am JST.

"The PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct will spotlight some of the best upcoming games on PC, with publishers such as SEGA, Devolver Digital and Nightdive Studios already confirmed to appear," a press release says. "Expect exclusive trailers, news from the showfloor, must-see developer interviews and world exclusive announcements", hosted by TV presenter and host Elle Osili Wood and PC Gamer's own Midas Whittaker.

"I'm super excited to announce that I'm hosting the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct on Sunday, September 28," Wood says. "Join me and the PC Gamer team as we spotlight some of the best games coming to PC in 2025 and beyond—expect world premieres, developer interviews, and some very exciting new trailers. See you there."

Last year, games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater, and Fallout 76 got new announcements, Altus teased some new projects, and Square Enix confirmed a Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D remake. This year, we can expect to see games like Resident Evil 9: Requiem and Monster Hunter Wilds as part of a Capcom special event, among other new and upcoming releases.

"The Tokyo Game Show is one of gaming's biggest and most iconic annual events," Jake Tucker, Editorial Director, PC Gaming Show, says. "Fans of the PC Gaming Show will know that this is the first time we have ever been on the ground in Tokyo, and we can’t wait to bring viewers a sense of what Tokyo Game Show 2025 is really like and a glimpse into PC development in Japan."

You can watch the show on Twitch, YouTube, X, Facebook, PC Gamer, GamesRadar+, and Steam. So make sure to tune in on September 28 to check out all the new announcements, teasers, and trailers.