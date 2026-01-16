Nexus Mods quashes rumor of 2-year bans for linking the site on Discord: 'There does not appear to be any risk of being moderated by Discord for posting Nexus Mods links'

You may be personally banned from a server for that New Vegas Hatsune Miku companion, though.

Nexus Mods community manager Pickysaurus has shared a statement to the modding site's Discord server addressing a claim circulating on social media and gaming sites that Discord is banning users who share links to Nexus Mods. The claim does not appear to be true. I have reached out to Discord for comment, and will update this story if I hear back.

"We have not seen any examples of users getting blocked for posting links other than the example above," Pickysaurus wrote, referencing an r/pcgaming post alleging an instance of erroneous auto moderation by Discord. "It may be a coincidence that a link to our website was part of the notice.

A handful of users on the Nexus Discord reported experiencing false positive copyright strikes on their accounts related to NexusMods links last August and September, but these were not full multi-year bans as alleged on Reddit, and seem to have been quickly addressed by Discord support⁠—the inciting Reddit post appears to be the first reported instance of this since September 2025.

Ted Litchfield
Associate Editor

Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch. You can follow Ted on Bluesky.

