Nexus Mods quashes rumor of 2-year bans for linking the site on Discord: 'There does not appear to be any risk of being moderated by Discord for posting Nexus Mods links'

Nexus Mods community manager Pickysaurus has shared a statement to the modding site's Discord server addressing a claim circulating on social media and gaming sites that Discord is banning users who share links to Nexus Mods. The claim does not appear to be true. I have reached out to Discord for comment, and will update this story if I hear back.

"We have not seen any examples of users getting blocked for posting links other than the example above," Pickysaurus wrote, referencing an r/pcgaming post alleging an instance of erroneous auto moderation by Discord. "It may be a coincidence that a link to our website was part of the notice.

"At the time of writing, there does not appear to be any risk of being moderated by Discord for posting Nexus Mods links. Both our team and several community volunteers have tried posting links in various formats and locations with no ill effects. The recent comments on Reddit seem to back this up too."

I can confirm that last point personally as well: I have shared a link to the Spider-Man 2 mod referenced in the original Reddit post on several servers I am a part of, as have multiple users on the Nexus Mods Discord. Several hours later, I retain access to my Discord account.

There definitely are limitations to your privacy on Discord. The company "does scan all spaces for high harm content like malware and child sexual abuse material," explains the final entry of a Q&A about the Discord Warning System, "and we may scan for other policy violations in large communities."

But the company limits scans to only that "high harm material" when looking at "smaller spaces such as direct messages (DMs), group chats, and small/non-community servers." Piracy, or, as alleged, false positives of piracy, likely fall in the "other policy violations" category.

A handful of users on the Nexus Discord reported experiencing false positive copyright strikes on their accounts related to NexusMods links last August and September, but these were not full multi-year bans as alleged on Reddit, and seem to have been quickly addressed by Discord support⁠—the inciting Reddit post appears to be the first reported instance of this since September 2025.

As ever, it's still best to treat everything you say on a Discord server as a public statement, much like a tweet. Not only because Discord is unencrypted, as opposed to privacy-forward applications like Signal, but also because people seem to love screenshotting and sharing embarrassing or otherwise incriminating Discord messages to social media.