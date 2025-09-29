Former BioWare lead writer reads the runes on EA-Saudi deal and speculates that 'guns and football' are in, 'gay stuff' is out, and the venerable RPG studio may be for the chop

The rumours have been swirling for a while, before today brought a major industry announcement: EA has struck a $55 billion deal to go private in a Saudi-backed buyout. It's the biggest leveraged buyout in history, meaning that the new EA is instantly saddled with $20 billion of debt, and will face intense pressure to crank those profits. And it's also the latest step in the Saudi Arabian Investment Fund's mission to "sportswash" the brutal regime, by using its influence and ubiquity across entertainment industries to distract from some of the world's most appalling human rights abuses.

As the crack team at PCG towers discussed the deal, one line stuck with me: "I wouldn't want to be sitting in a BioWare chair right now." The vibes around one of the all-time great RPG studios have not been good in recent years, and the fairly decent Dragon Age: The Veilguard didn't persuade anyone that the studio is capable of surpassing contemporary greats like Baldur's Gate 3 or Disco Elysium. Early this year, the studio was apparently cut to the bone in a round of layoffs, though a new Mass Effect game remains in development. For now.

Everyone who's ever loved a BioWare game, which is surely an awful lot of us, is probably feeling quite gloomy about the studio's prospects. And that extends to former BioWare leads, who're watching this acquisition and thinking pretty much what we're all thinking: It might not happen tomorrow, but this could be the death knell for the studio.

Patrick Weekes, who goes by Trick Weekes, was a writer at BioWare from 2005 to 2025, working across various Mass Effect and Dragon Age titles, and was lead writer for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. They recently took to Bluesky, linking coverage of the EA-Saudi deal alongside an imaginary conversation that goes like this:

Buyers: So your games... guns and football, yes?

EA: Mmhmm, mmhmm, mostly guns and football, yep.

Buyers: No gay stuff? No politics we're not going to like?

EA: Haha, definitely not! Hey, could you give me one sec? I just need to shut down a studio real quick.

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Weekes was one of those laid off at the start of the year and so can afford to be frank, while anyone still at BioWare will no doubt be deleting all social media apps lest temptation win out.

As for the fans? A quick look at the Mass Effect subreddit shows the top thread on the acquisition is called simply "It's over, Commander", with seemingly every fan of the series bracing for bad news. The only slight notes of positivity are those who think EA might sell BioWare but, honestly, who's lining up to buy a AAA studio that hasn't had a major hit since arguably Mass Effect 3?

The EA-Saudi deal was only announced today, and we're going to be watching the fallout from this for years to come. It doesn't bode well for fans of any EA series, really. But for BioWare especially, this could be existential.