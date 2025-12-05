Fallout co-creator Tim Cain is out of 'semi-retirement' and back at Obsidian

Cain? On games?

Fallout developer Tim Cain seated at computer wearing brown paper bag on head in the &#039;90s
If you've got good taste (read: the exact same taste as me), Tim Cain bears a lot of responsibility for some of your favourite games ever. His name is on the original Fallouts, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura, and plenty else besides.

Alas, he's been in a state of kind-of-retirement in recent years, doing bits and pieces of contract work for Obsidian, his former employer, and others, but generally contenting himself with his YouTube channel, where he chats about game design, career anecdotes, and how he's in "semi-retirement" now.

Cain On Games Update - YouTube Cain On Games Update - YouTube
Watch On

Regardless, Cain's been back at his desk for, uh, about a week now, he says, which suggests to my enormous, prodigious brain that we're probably gonna have to wait a while before we learn what he's working on. In the meantime, he says that at least one game—and perhaps more—that he did contract work on will release soonish, so if you're desperate to play something with Tim Cain's name in the credits, you've got that to look forward to.

As for his YouTube channel? That's continuing. In fact, Cain says his colleagues at Obsidian are quite the fans of his YT side-hustle. That sound you hear is videogame newswriters worldwide heaving a heavy sigh of relief.

