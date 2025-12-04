Upcoming adventure game Epoch Reset has awakened the Steins;Gate stan in me with its time-bending shoujo storyline

Epoch Reset reveal trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

At the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, we just revealed the world premiere of Epoch Reset (previously Chronellium), a time-bending, 2.5D anime adventure from the same publisher as wholesome origami adventure Hirogami and biopunk battler Sonokuni. This time they're taking the path of the intelligentsia with an immersive, sci-fi narrative adventure with time travel at its core.

The trailer is awakening the Steins;Gate stan within me to the point that I'm convinced the protagonist could actually be Okarin from a parallel universe. Cut to the beat of a super cyberpunky OST, the trailer runs through shots of present-day Hong Kong to the back-alleys of 2069 Tokyo, showcasing several of the minigames contained within this fast-paced thriller.

With time at your fingertips as the inventor of the world’s first time machine, you'll explore futuristic cityscapes and piece together fragmented timelines in an ever-shifting world of puzzles and challenges. You'll get stuck into android surgery, maybe play a round or two of blackjack.

The pitch here is an immersive tale of friendship, temporal catastrophes, and a murder that could yet be avoided if you play your cards right. Seriously, it's so Steins;Gate they're even wearing the same lab coats. If developer abnermtj is offering anything close to the kind of experience I had watching my favorite anime, we're in for a treat.

The final game isn't set to launch until 2027—it's being made by a solo developer—but you can wishlist it now on Steam to keep up with its development.

