The House of Hikmah is an upcoming puzzle adventure that dives into a young girl's journey through grief

A world premiere of The House of Hikmah just aired on the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, and I cannot wait to dive into this ethereal puzzle adventure from Lunacy Studios. This is the studio's first ever game, and it's one for fans of Abzû and Journey, even featuring music from the composer of the latter.

Set in the Islamic Golden Age, the trailer guides us through scenes of glorious architecture decorated with geometrically patterned screens and tiling. Using her late father's most remarkable heirloom, main character Maya manipulates matter and solves puzzles among giant, floating islands and grand libraries, defying gravity as she glides effortlessly from platform to platform.

Playing as Maya, you'll enter the Mystic Realm, a world teeming with puzzles. Here you'll be confronted by a surreal force known as The Widow as you explore every alcove, reactivating ancient mechanisms and unlocking the advice of historical scholars in The House of Wisdom, whose personal journeys through grief reveal how everyone's approach to loss is different.

The House of Hikmah doesn't have a solid release date as of yet, but we're expecting it sometime before April, 2026. You can wishlist it now on Steam if you're in need of what sounds like a game worthy of breaking out the tissues for.

