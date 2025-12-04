The Gods are dead and Death is your only master in Gods, Death & Reapers, a chaotic hack-n-slash extraction looter now accepting alpha playtesters

Gods, Death & Reapers Trailer | PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Wolcen Studio has been working on something altogether gritty: a high-stakes, isometric looter set in a post-apocalyptic world beyond death. In Gods, Death & Reapers, mythos reigns true and all the Gods are dead.

In the new trailer aired during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, we get an up-close look at this hellscape and the countless horrors you'll face as a Reaper cajoled into servitude by Death himself. The trailer opens in the wake of a fiery battle, setting the tone as an ax wielding warrior in a horned helmet stands ready to shatter the enemy's bloodsoaked blade amidst a sea of arrow-covered corpses.

"All Reapers remember their first death", the ethereal voiceover begins. "The betrayal, the afterlife that never came."

Between cinematic shots of souls dragged unwillingly into oblivion, we're granted a look at some of the intense in-game combat, with Reapers running literal rings around their enemies, summoning ghostly shield walls, and narrowly avoiding a cluster of attacks from some bloated monstrosity and his minions.

They're calling the game an "ExtrAction" RPG, meaning that it's an action game in which players need to extract safely from each run through one of the mythologically-fuelled maps, or die trying and lose any looted treasures in the Reaper-vs-Reaper-vs-Environment extraction mode.

There will be more ways to play eventually, including a less intense story mode that won't have you risking your gear, and a PvE co-op mode so you can battle enemy factions with your friends. The latter modes aren't coming until later in the development cycle, but we've been promised these are in the works.

If all that sounds like your horn of mead, you can register for the closed alpha playtest now or wishlist Gods, Death & Reapers on Steam to stay up to date until the early eccess version drops next year.

