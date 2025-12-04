Sable creative director's new studio aims to make games sustainably rather than 'trying to make loads of money off one big hit project'

Eteo Studio Reveal - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Gregorios Kythreotis, creative director of Shedworks' well-loved open-world adventure, Sable, took to the screen during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted to show off his new studio: Eteo. The teaser is a first ever look at the studio, founded by Kythreotis in 2024, and provides a behind-the-scenes look at upcoming announcements.

Add it to your wishlist Sign up for the Eteo Archetypes newsletter

Based in London, the Eteo team consists of talented collaborators from all over the world who are currently designing "vibrant game worlds with a distinctly mischievous flavour," the press release notes.

"We started Shedworks about a week after I graduated from studying architecture," says Kythreotis. "We've just basically been teaching ourselves on the job for a decade now." He goes on to explain that Eteo is "the next step with that, taking everything I've learned from studying architecture, from Shedworks, from Sable, and applying that to new creative explorations."

Their latest project is being funded by Outersloth, the indie game fund backing titles like Among Us and The Henry Stickmin Collection. Bonding over their approach to sustainable game development, Kythreotis says the partnership will allow the studio "to make games for a very long time, rather than just thinking in the short term about trying to make loads of money off one big hit project."

The studio isn't quite ready to reveal what it is it's been working on, though there are certainly some gorgeously organic—even magical looking—column and gateway designs being teased here. All this sits among shots of Maya blockouts and in-progress lightbox sketches as we tour the cosy looking Eteo lab.

While we've been given no more info on Eteo's first game, we're curious to see what the studio's free newsletter has to offer.

Eteo Archetypes is a newsletter about game design that will examine "one archetype a month through the lens of three different games." One example issue is about flying cities, exploring 17th century physicist Étienne-Gaspard Robert's contraptions, detailing the history of humanity's dreams of sky cities, and delving into the design of Apex Legends' doomed floating utopia.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If that sounds like it might be of interest, you can sign up to the Eteo Archetypes newsletter on the website now. You can expect to hear more on the studio's current project from us in the coming months.

If you're not one for introspective games and would rather wreak some havoc, check out everything else announced during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 Powered by Xbox Game Pass.