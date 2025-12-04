Now's the time to relive classic MMO Guild Wars, which just got a big 'Reforged' overhaul

Guild Wars launch trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted has just reminded us that the original Guild Wars just got a revamp with Guild Wars Reforged. Fans of the classic MMO can now reexperience the game with some substantial technical upgrades—it's even verified on Steam Deck.

Download Now Download Guild Wars Reforged now

As is the case with any game released in the OG Guild Wars era—back when online alpha playtests weren't nearly as big and early access games were nonexistent—the pool of feedback before full release was limited. Now, with 20 years of assessment from millions of fervent fans readily available on the net, ArenaNet and 2weeks game studios have had more opinions to shape this modern take on a cult classic than they could shake an Anniversary Scythe at.

The 30 second teaser trailer draws upon the Guild Wars Prophecies: "The last day dawns on the kingdom of Ascalon." Between cinematic flashes of warriors taking up arms, a horrific volcanic explosion, and the gaping maw of a gargoyle that simply must be slain, the trailer bids us to remember where it all began.

The updated Guild Wars features an HD graphics overhaul, enhanced audio, a rework of the UI, an on-screen control guide, and a new quest tracking and direction system, plus Steam Deck and controller compatibility.

Guild Wars Reforged is $20 all-in for new players, and free for existing players. It's out now and available to download from the Guild Wars site once you have the client installed.

If this is too much of a throwback, check out everything else announced during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 Powered by Xbox Game Pass.