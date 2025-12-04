Lunar Strike is a thoughtful, combat-free, speculative sci-fi survival game that's heavily grounded in real science

As seen in a new trailer at today's PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, Lunar Strike is a story-rich adventure from Cognition game studio that emphasises morality and the fleeting nature of memories in a grounded speculative narrative with zero combat.

Add it to your wishlist Wishlist Lunar Strike now on Steam

Your task in Lunar Strike is to "document humanity's final lunar colony," but in piecing together fragments of what came before it seems you'll discover that there's far more going on behind the scenes than you expected.

"Developed with ethical questions of legacy, memory, and responsibility at its heart, players will face increasingly difficult challenges to build and preserve the archive, with multiple outcomes driven by their decisions and values," reads the Steam page.

The trailer seeks to humble us through the sheer scale of the operation—both morally and physically—combining intimate showdowns with shots of desolate, debris-filled locations; rovers traversing dimly lit tunnels and barren wastes; and an ominous, alien-looking amphitheater bathed in red light.

It ends with a question: "Am I mistaking data for an afterlife? But if memory isn't worth saving, what is?"

Lunar Strike isn't set to release until mid-2026, but you can wishlist it now on Steam to stay up to date with the development.

If hard sci-fi doesn't get your rockets going, check out everything else announced during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 Powered by Xbox Game Pass.