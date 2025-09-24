The PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct is nearly upon us, like a monster made entirely of teeth and claws gaming news with a hunger for human blood informing PC gamers about titles they might like to play.

The digital showcase, our first from Tokyo Game Show, is fit to burst with over 30 games showing up, a mix of world premieres, never-before-seen gameplay, and interviews filmed around the world. We're even filming interviews out at TGS itself, meaning that right now even I don't know what's going to appear in the show.

Expect a closer look at games from Annapurna Interactive, Tripwire Interactive, and other studios that don't have interactive in their name like Devolver Digital, Humble Games, and Ubisoft. There's a gnarly spider game, Huntsman, where you're in a spider-infested research facility but also the spiders are the size of a reasonably priced family car.

PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct 2025 - YouTube Watch On

How to watch the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct 2025

So, how can you watch our wondrous new show? Well, the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct 2025 will air on September 28 at 9am PT, 12 noon ET, 5pm BST or 1am if you're in Japan yourself.

You can watch it basically anywhere you can watch things, whether that's on YouTube, Twitch, X or Facebook, Steam, Bilibili and a host of other places too. If you want to watch other people watching our show, we've got streamers CohhCarnage, Stormfall33, MissMikkaa, GRONKH, and Elajjaz watching along live. Want to watch it in Chinese (simplified) or Japanese? We'll have it in those languages too. Aren't you lucky?

If you want to stream it yourself, we would be happy to help you out. Streamers and content creators interested in a team-up should complete this form. We'll send out a press kit, visual assets for the stream, and information to help get the most from co-streaming the PC Gaming Show.

If this dense brick of Tokyo Direct information wasn't enough for you, you can find us at pcgamingshow.com, Bluesky, X, Instagram and indeed this very website. Enjoy the show.