I didn't realize how much I wanted to shepherd a pack of big hairy beasts through the mountains until I saw the trailer for Herdling
Guide loveable, lumbering creatures across the world in the next game from the developer of Far: Changing Tides.
I think the last time I herded a bunch of animals it was for a side-quest in one of the Red Dead Redemption games, and I'm pretty sure I didn't like it. It felt like a slow, irritating chore, dealing with a bunch of dumb, slow animals who took every opportunity to break from the pack and make the job I didn't want to be doing even harder.
But what if they made a whole game out of the herding? And what if the developer was Okomotive, maker of Far: Lone Sails and Far: Changing Tides? And what if the trailer was drop-dead gorgeous? Take a look and tell me you don't want to drive a herd of... of... well, whatever those big monsters are, across a big and mysterious world.
This is a departure for Okomotive, trading in the side-scrolling nature of the Far games for... I don't know what you'd call it when you're going toward the center of the screen instead of sideways across it. Horizon-heading? Middle-moving? Depth-delving?
But you can definitely tell it's still Okomotive. There are environmental puzzles to solve in Herdling while driving your pack of beasts along trails and through the mountains, and while the world looks quite different than the decaying realms of the Far series, there's still the same sort of ominous beauty to it.
"With Herdling we wanted to start a new kind of adventure, not only for the players, but also for us," said Okomotive. "To create the herd of beasts and their mountainous world was an ambitious challenge for us and we enjoyed every step of that journey."
If the trailer got you interested, you can find out more about Herdling at the Panic Games Showcase on August 27.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.