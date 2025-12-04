For a cozy, floof-filled co-op survival experience, complete with terraforming mech suits, Animalkind is just the game I didn't know I needed

Animalkind Trailer | PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Uncommon Games just hit us with the newest trailer for Animalkind during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted. This upcoming cozy co-op builder has a bit of a twist. With zero combat it puts the focus on rebuilding, and creating a space worthy of the adorable inhabitants that roam the lands. Because why spend your time fighting when you can muck around building a town as a mech-piloting Corgi?

The minute long trailer is a cheerful look at life as a cuddly little fluff with big responsibilities, and now I can't wait to get stuck into a nonviolent survival crafter full of fuzzballs.

Here you'll play as whatever little creature you like—from corgi, to cat, and even a pink raccoon if the mood takes you. Your mission? Rebuild the Functional Life Of Outstanding Fluffy Friends Codex (the F.L.O.O.F). You won't be able to get it done without opposable thumbs, though, so jumping into a giant mech is the next logical step to reforging what was sundered.

Meanwhile, you'll be uncovering ancient secrets, exploring the wilderness, and rebuilding a world full of sentient creatures both big and small, each with their own quests and agendas.

You can even give them a piggyback if you want to.

But it's not just the town layout that will need your attention in this cute building game, you'll also have a chance to decorate interiors, and even terraform the landscape however you see fit. The devs have actually put a lot of thought into how to encourage players not to destroy the place with sinkholes, since they want it to be an aesthetically sound experience, not some horror show (just wait until our Christopher Livingston gets hold of it).

Animalkind is coming to early access in spring 2026, with the playtest available to request on the Steam page now. You can also wishlist the game to get updates around its planned release.

