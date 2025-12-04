Atmospheric thriller When Sirens Fall Silent has an in-trailer twist that's really messing with my head

We just revealed a world premier trailer for an upcoming first-person horror game at the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, and it's a doozy. Coming from the makers of Martha is Dead and The Town of Light, When Sirens Fall Silent is a psychological thriller that takes a deep, dark dive into some repulsive real-world themes including kidnapping, human trafficking, and misogyny. Discretion is, therefore, advised.

The trailer begins with a close up shot of legs clad in brown corduroy and wearing leather boots. They step purposefully across a dank and dilapidated stone-tile floor, trailing a metal chain behind them in the kind of opening that would make even Silent Hill's Pyramid Head wince in fear.

Having received a "disturbing video tape", the presenter of a '90s-style late night TV show opts to air it to the public in the hopes that it "will help keep this young girl safe." The girl in the video is chained around her neck with sparkling earrings adorning a goth-club-worthy outfit, complete with red leather jacket. Makeup streaming down her face, she reads from a script that there is a story that must be told.

"I will choose someone—an officer. She must follow my instructions. She will be my voice, my eyes, my soul." The purpose? To allow the sirens to be heard once more. This part relates to the player character, Mila: A police officer haunted by her past as she works on a high-profile kidnapping and murder case.

While the show's viewers may now be in a panic over the girl's predicament, the final shot of the trailer does a full 180 on us. When the camera stops rolling, she admits she was acting through the video and asks the person doing the filming excitedly when she'll get to meet "her". Ominous, and just the kind of juicy dramatic twist I love to see.

You can wishlist Sirens Fall Silent now on the Steam page, though the full game isn't expected to release until early 2027.

