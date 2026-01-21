Ubisoft's cancellations-and-closures announcement sparks major union backlash against CEO Yves Guillemot, and the inevitable call for a strike: 'Perhaps he needs to be reminded that it is his employees who make the games'

Ubisoft announced a major overhaul of its internal structure today, which includes numerous cancellations and delays, as well as more studio closures and layoffs. And the French game industry union Solidaires Informatique isn't taking it lying down.

The union is calling for a half-day strike on January 22 over what it described as a "disastrous announcement," and announced the following demands:

An end to the cost reduction plan

Maintenance and expansion of remote work conditions

Decent pay raises for the coming year

Solidaires Informatique described this as "an initial response to the absurdity of management decisions," and said other strike actions are being considered: "It is out of the question to let a boss run rampant and destroy our working conditions. Perhaps he needs to be reminded that it is his employees who make the games."

The Syndicat des Travailleureuses du Jeu Vidéo union shared the message posted by Solidaires Informatique and said the Ubisoft Paris section of STJV will be joining the strike.