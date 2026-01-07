Ubisoft closes its recently-unionized Halifax studio, says it's not because of the unionizing

News
By published

Ubisoft said it made the "difficult decision" in an effort to "streamline operations, improve efficiency, and reduce costs."

A man walks past the logo at main entrance of video production company Ubisoft where a 3-day strike is taking place in Montpellier, southern France on October 15, 2024. No more playing at Ubisoft: employees are mobilizing for a three-day strike, the second this year, as the French video game giant goes through a difficult time with slumping sales and the postponement of a major game, against a backdrop of rumors of a takeover of the company. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP) (Photo by PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two weeks ago, staff at Ubisoft Halifax officially formed a union, with 74% of its employees voting in favor of forming a bargaining unit after the Assassin's Creed Rebellion developer filed for unionization in June. Today, Ubisoft announced that it's closing the Halifax studio, claiming that the timing is merely coincidental (via GamesIndustry.biz).

"Over the past 24 months, Ubisoft has undertaken company-wide actions to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and reduce costs," the publisher said in a statement. "As part of this, Ubisoft has made the difficult decision to close its Halifax studio. 71 positions will be affected."

Ubisoft Halifax began as a branch of Longtail Studios, founded in 2003 by Ubisoft co-founder Gérard Guillemot. As IGN reported in 2023, Longtail's Quebec branch had previously started one of North America's earliest game studio unionization efforts in 2008, which ultimately collapsed thanks to company management's opposition to the organization drive.

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

TOPICS
Lincoln Carpenter
News Writer

Lincoln has been writing about games for 11 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.