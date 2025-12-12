Crypto boss sentenced to 15 years over 'epic, generational scale' fraud that lost over 40 billion dollars

A so-called stablecoin collapsed back in 2022.

Cryptocurrency Terraform Labs co-founder, Do Kwon, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison by a district judge in New York. The cryptocurrency boss oversaw the collapse of TerraUSD and Luna in 2022, which the judge described as "fraud on an epic, generational scale."

"In the history of federal prosecutions," US district judge Paul A. Engelmayer said during the sentencing (via CNBC), "there are few frauds that have caused as much harm as you have, Mr. Kwon."

"Kwon engaged in this deceptive conduct in order to pump up the value of Terraform’s cryptocurrencies, which Kwon and entities he controlled (a) possessed in large amounts and (b) sold to investors in exchange for billions of dollars’ worth of other assets."

Kwon pled guilty to two counds of fraud back in August and agreed to forfeit cash and properties said to have been gained through the fraudulent action. Kwon apologised at the time, saying: "What I did was wrong."

"Do Kwon used the technological promise and investment euphoria around cryptocurrency to commit one of the largest frauds in history," US attorney Jay Clayton said at the time.

Kwon's 15-year sentence is longer than the 12 years sought by the prosecution, with the judge presiding over the case deciding that would've been too lenient considering the "epic, generational scale" of the fraud. Kwon also faces charges in South Korea and may be moved to the country later during his sentence.

Kwon's case wraps up another loose end from 2022, which was altogether a very bad year for cryptocurrencies. Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the FTX exchange that later collapsed, was also arrested that same year and found guilty of fraud in 2023.

