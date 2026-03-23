'If this was a trial about whether I made stupid tweets I would say I'm guilty' says Elon Musk in trial before being found guilty

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"This is a great example of what you cannot do to the average investor," said attorney Joseph Cotchett.

ROME, ITALY - DECEMBER 15: Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc and X (formerly Twitter) Ceo speaks at the Atreju political convention organized by Fratelli d&#039;Italia (Brothers of Italy), on December 15, 2023 in Rome, Italy. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni&#039;s right-wing political party organised a four-day political festival in the Italian capital.
(Image credit: Antonio Masiello / Getty Images Europe)

A Californian jury has found that Elon Musk misled investors before his $44 billion takeover of Twitter in 2022, as reported by the BBC. Musk had testified he did not believe his tweets were misleading, but conceded, "If this was a trial about whether I made stupid tweets, I would say I'm guilty." Sometimes the headlines write themselves.

The jury found that, while Musk did not deliberately set out to defraud shareholders, two of his tweets from 2022 were materially false or misleading, and caused some investors to sell shares at below the eventual $54.20 per share that Musk paid for the social media company. The tweets in question are from May 13th and May 27th, 2022, and read as follows:

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My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate.

Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%.

Elon Musk

(Image credit: Theo Wargo (Getty Images))

"Elon Musk cheated investors to save himself billions of dollars," said Aaron Arnzen, representing the investors, adding that Musk wanted to "trash Twitter with his personal megaphone, his Twitter account, punish the stock and try to renegotiate."

"This is a great example of what you cannot do to the average investor, people that have 401ks, kids, pension funds, teachers, firemen, nurses," said attorney Joseph Cotchett. "That's what this case was all about. This was not about Musk. It was about the whole operation."

CNBC reports that Musk's attorneys will file an appeal, with damages potentially reaching as much as $2.6 billion. This figure is based on estimates of how much Musk's comments affected Twitter's share price, with the jury finding his remarks had artificially lowered the price of the company's stock by between $8 and $3 a share. Musk's representation has declined to comment. Bloomberg estimates that Musk's net worth is around $650 billion.

Brian Belgrave, who led the class action, told the court that he had sold thousands of shares in July 2022, under the belief that Musk would not proceed with purchasing the social media platform. He sold them for significantly less than the $54.20 per share that Musk eventually paid.

"I got screwed," Belgrave told the jury. "I got cheated."

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Rich Stanton
Rich Stanton
Senior Editor

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

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