All EB Games outlets in New Zealand will close by the end of the month following 'multi-million dollar' losses

Videogame retail takes another hit.

EB Games will close all 38 of its New Zealand outlets by the end of January following a "multimillion-dollar loss during the 2024 fiscal year". In an internal memo seen by RNZ, the retailer's New Zealand managing director, Shane Stockwell, told employees the decision was made after "significant and repeated efforts to turn the business around".

EB Games Australia launched in 1997 as Electronics Boutique. Its first New Zealand outlet opened in Auckland in 2000, and in 2002, Electronics Boutique rebranded globally to EB Games. GameStop acquired the company in 2005 for $1.44 billion, and it's been owned by the Texas-based corporation ever since.

