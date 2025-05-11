After conflict between the staff of gaming site Giant Bomb and owner Fandom, 'Giant Bomb is now owned by the people who make Giant Bomb'
Fandom is calling it a "strategic decision".
In October of 2022, popular personality-led gaming site Giant Bomb was bought by Fandom, the multi-headed wiki-hosting hydra, at the same time as Fandom acquired GameSpot, Metacritic, and GameFAQs. Conflict between Fandom and the opiniated editors of Giant Bomb arose this year when the publication of new content was put on hold as part of a "strategic reset and realignment" of Fandom's brands.
Subsequently, an episode of Giant Bomb's podcast in which the hosts made fun of Fandom's brand safety concerns was taken down, and several senior members of the site's staff announced they wouldn't be working for Giant Bomb any more.
An unexpected reversal of fortunes was announced at PAX East, where during a Giant Bomb panel it was revealed that Fandom had sold Giant Bomb to two of its staff, Jeff Bakalar and Jeff Grubb, who will be running it as an independent operation from now on. As Bakalar and Grubb put it in a joint statement, "Giant Bomb is now owned by the people who make Giant Bomb, and it would not have been possible without the speedy efforts of Fandom and our mutual agreement on what's best for fans and creators."
As Fandom's own statement explained, "Fandom has made the strategic decision to transition Giant Bomb back to its independent roots and the brand has been acquired by longtime staff and content creators, Jeff Bakalar and Jeff Grubb, who will now own and operate the site independently."
During the PAX East panel, it was made clear that Bakalar and Grubb will keep the site's archives and will run the site independently, with funding coming via subscriptions and merch sales.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
