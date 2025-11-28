After 13 years of being a gamer on YouTube, PewDiePie has shared that he's 'done' with games right now: 'I'd rather be doing something else'

No more barrels, no more Stefano.

Felix Kjellberg, AKA PewDiePie, has shared in the Kjellberg Mail newsletter that after 13 years of being a gamer on YouTube, he is officially done with videogames for the time being. For those who have been following his channel for a while though, this won't come as much of a surprise.

Eight years ago, a video titled "Why I don't play video games anymore" was uploaded to the PewDiePie channel, explaining the reasons behind the lack of Let's Play videos. Since then, his channel has adapted into more lifestyle blogging and the occasional hobby vlog. Of course, there are a few games sprinkled in, with the most recent video featuring Geoguessr. But aside from that, it's not the content you would've expected to see ten years ago.

