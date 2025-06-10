After 10 months, SAG-AFTRA union has reached a 'tentative agreement' with major companies including EA, Warner Bros, and Epic over AI voice acting protections

SAG-AFTRA, a large US-based union covering a ton of performing talent across multiple industries, has finally reached a "tentative agreement" with a series of major companies after 10 months of strike action.

The strike, which began July 26 of 2024, is still ongoing until details are finalised—but there's a light at the end of the tunnel. SAG-AFTRA members struck specific games and studios over "critical AI protections" to ensure voice actors wouldn't be working to replace their own jobs with generative AI.

As the 30 Apex Legends actors who refused to sign an agreement back in February of this year put it, there's been not entirely unsubstantiated fear that "give up our expertise to train the generative AI that will replace us tomorrow".

Other major voice actors from games like Baldur's Gate 3, Mass Effect, and more have shown fear and frustration—both at the rise of generative AI technology, and games companies speaking effusively about it, seeming downright excited to cut out the kind of creative talent responsible for their past successes.

As SAG-AFTRA's official announcement reads, the union has "reached a tentative agreement on terms for the Interactive Media Contract, subject to review and approval by the National Board and ratification by the membership in the coming weeks. Specific details of the agreement will be released with the ratification materials."

The agreement, in particular, is with some big names, "which include Activision Productions Inc., Blindlight LLC, Disney Character Voices Inc., Electronic Arts Productions Inc., Epic Games Inc., Formosa Interactive LLC, Insomniac Games Inc., Take 2 Productions Inc., and WB Games Inc."

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the union's national executive director and chief negotiator, says the agreement "puts in place the necessary AI guardrails that defend performers’ livelihoods in the AI age, alongside other important gains."

It's been a particularly brutal strike in a particularly brutal year (years, if we're being honest) for the games industry at large—with strikebreaking voice actors, replacing the roles of actors on strike, causing turmoil in game communities like Genshin Impact.

Those particular waters have been further muddied by players' frustration that their English cutscenes have gone unvoiced for a while, despite SAG-AFTRA fighting for the working rights of the actors they're missing out on—conspiracy theories, unfortunately, abound.

As one actor put it at the time: "'Keeping the characters hostage from us and hurting our experience' WHAT?!? We’re fighting for worker’s rights, that’s what a strike is all about … I know this ISN’T ALL gacha fans. But the replies to some of my fellows are HORRENDOUS."

Still, things might finally be looking up. Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA's president, however, hints that the work isn't quite done yet: "Our video game performers stood strong against the biggest employers in one of the world’s most lucrative industries. Their incredible courage and persistence, combined with the tireless work of our negotiating committee, has at last secured a deal. The needle has been moved forward and we are much better off than before.

"As soon as this is ratified we roll up our sleeves and begin to plan the next negotiation. Every contract is a work in progress and progress is the name of the game."