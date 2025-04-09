Xbox Games Showcase returns in June with first-party studios, third-party partners, and a deep dive into The Outer Worlds 2

The Xbox Games Showcase is returning in June with a look at new games from first-party studios and third-party partners, and a deeper dive into Obsidian's upcoming sci-fi sequel The Outer Worlds 2.

The double-feature format follows similar Xbox showcases in 2023, when Starfield took center stage, and 2024, which featured Call of Duty—although we all spent some time pretending we didn't really know what it was going to be at first.

For 2025, "The Outer Worlds 2 Direct will bring you inside the walls of Obsidian Entertainment, revealing new gameplay, details, and developer insights, straight from the people making the sequel to the award-winning, first-person sci-fi RPG."

We’ve got another double feature this year!Mark your calendars for the Xbox Games Showcase followed by The Outer Worlds 2 Direct on June 8: https://t.co/wzwZ8Kp9JU | #XboxShowcase #TheOuterWorlds2 pic.twitter.com/hZZnu8XhR8April 9, 2025

We don't have a whole lot of details about The Outer Worlds 2 yet, although it's pretty clear it won't stray too far from the formula established by the original—just "more," according to the trailer revealed at The Game Awards 2024. And better, one would assume, although the original was pretty good. We do know that it's expected to be out in 2025, though—unless MIcrosoft drops some bad news at the show.

Beyond that it's anyone's guess, although that's half the fun of these things, but there are a lot of potentials among Microsoft's slate of homegrown games including Clockwork Revolution, Gears of War: E-Day, State of Decay 3, the Perfect Dark reboot, and Arkane's take on Blade.

Real optimists might hold out hope for a look at The Elder Scrolls 6, although I'd guess that Microsoft would be more inclined to make that one the subject of its own deep-dive Direct-style showcase, and of course there's always that Oblivion remaster everyone keeps talking about. Dare to dream, eh?

The Xbox Games Showcase will happen on June 8 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET/6 pm BST, and will be available on a range of streaming platforms including Twitch and Twitch ASL , YouTube , and Facebook .