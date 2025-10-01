World of Warcraft: Midnight deep dive reveals a continent-hopping questline as part of its main campaign, a cosy 'Arcantina' hub, and the release date of player housing's early access

World of Warcraft: Midnight just received a massive deep dive on its official channels. It's mostly an assemblage of information already out there, such as the new Demon Hunter Spec, the game's new zones, the transmog updates, and the upcoming Prey feature—which as a difficulty sicko with precious few mates that have raid-accessible schedules? I'm very excited about.

One of the more interesting tidbits lies in its Campaign. While Midnight's first zone will be the Eversong Woods, Blizzard's shaking things up with the way the rest of the expansion's story will play out. Once you've tied things up near Silvermoon, you'll have your choice of Harandar, Zul'Aman, or—get this—a romp throughout older zones.

Arator’s Journey will see you following Arator on his journey (no shockers there), visiting locations like Hope's Chapel, the Scarlet Monastery, and culminating at Blackrock Mountain. When you've completed both zone stories and this questline, you'll be funnelled to the Voidstorm to throw down with Xal'atath's forces directly.

The rest of the deep dive's info has mostly been released by Blizzard on official channels before, but there are two notable exceptions. The first of which is the Arcantina, a cross-faction social hub that aims to be a place where players can chill out—and also pick up quests from seasonal NPCs.

The second is that Player Housing, the long-awaited feature that Blizzard seems to basically be nailing thus far, will officially be releasing in early access on December 2—though you'll have to pre-purchase Midnight first.

We also got to find out a little more about how players will be getting decor. The answer being, "through basically everything". Crafting, achievements, vendors, events, you name it. What's more, anything that's accolade-related—such as beating a raid—will be applied retroactively to your player's account.

All in all, Midnight's shaping up to be real compelling. Transmog updates, base UI improvements, opt-in difficult world content where a bad guy can ambush you at any time, and the most important endgame of all: Making a cute little house to put all your trash in. Based on what I've seen of other games, WoW's housing features are going to be a phenomenal boon to the 20-year old MMO's community.