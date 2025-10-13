World of Warcraft Legion Remix is suffering from a problem MMO players rarely experience: Too many tanks

Blizzard recently opened the gates on a renewed version of an old World of Warcraft expansion, giving players the opportunity to blast through familiar quests and dungeons with way more power than they had back in 2016.

For many players, WoW Legion Remix is an opportunity to collect achievements and cosmetics they previously missed—or the new ones Blizzard added on top. Many of them require completing raids and dungeons that take full groups, but finding parties has proven to be a problem in the early stage of the event.

Weirdly enough, players are running into completely the opposite problem you'd expect if this was the regular version of WoW: Tanks, out of all three available roles, are the overwhelming majority. That's because, as you gain more and more gear upgrades, characters dedicated to healing or pure damage-dealing aren't really needed.

Unfortunately, this leaves behind all the players who haven't had the time to grind themselves into godhood. Reddit user Fjoes posted a screenshot of several groups, made up purely of tanks, waiting for a healer or damage dealer to fill the empty slots. It's a full-on tank meta and the gap will probably get worse as the average power level goes up with each new update.

"I feel incredibly useless most of the time, but wow I get groups fast," Reddit user KerissaKenro wrote about playing a healer.

Tanks were on top in Mists of Pandaria Remix too, and it seems like many players knew this would happen again and planned accordingly. A quick glance at the leaderboards for the top solo clears of Mythic+ dungeons makes it clear that no other role can match the raw strength of a tank. This is likely because of their massive survivability and decent enough damage output against beefy bosses.

Everyone else is stuck waiting in long queues, praying that someone who isn't min/maxing their way to completing the event actually chose to play the sub-optimal roles.

It's possible future stages of the event will bring the power level of healers and DPS classes up enough to complete everything solo, but it's a little sad that they don't get to enjoy the fun this early on. Blizzard has been quick to fix the methods players were using to accrue item upgrades super fast, but it hasn't made any comment about trying to fix the severe role discrepancy yet.