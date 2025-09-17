After disappointing fans with a time-grated grind in beta, Blizzard turned WoW Legion Remix around just in time for its October release

Blizzard struck gold last year by taking an old World of Warcraft expansion and turning it into a Diablo-style action RPG where you become an unkillable god—a level of power not normally possible in the MMO—and earn a bunch of goodies to bring back to the regular game at the end.

Mists of Pandaria Remix had some hiccups early on, but Blizzard was quick to fix them and let players have their fun for the duration of the event. But when it released the PTR for this year's Legion Remix event, which was just given an October 8 release date, fans quickly discovered that the fun had been removed.

All the methods of gaining absurd amounts of power were chained to a schedule of weekly updates. Compared to MoP Remix, which was all there from the start, the severe restrictions on gear guaranteed that nobody would even have enough power to solo raids, which sort of defeats the point of going back in time to rampage through old stuff.

Blizzard quickly issued a response, saying it would make "major improvements with a goal of adding speed, power, and fun to the mode," in another week of PTR testing. Sure enough, the next PTR had a long list of changes that essentially removed all of the gear and stat restrictions that would've made Legion Remix a boring slog.

Reddit user Mantid9 said it was "not quite MoP Remix levels" of power, but that it was "way better than before, and you can actually get insanely strong in earlier phases, which was not really possible before."

Some players are still bummed that new dungeons and events remain locked behind weekly updates, but I suspect that's there to keep players relatively in sync with each other so they can group up in the later stages. It's possible critics could be right and it feels like a giant roadblock that only exists to keep people playing for longer periods of time. I guess we won't really know until next month.

Legion Remix will be open for anyone to play. All you need is a WoW subscription (or a free trial account) to start a new character that you'll be able to transfer over to the normal game—without their overpowered gear—when the event ends. Blizzard has sprinkled in changes you can read about in the blog post, like a "Heroic World Tier" that increases the difficulty and rewards of all the enemies in the open world.