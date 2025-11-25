Arc Raiders' streamer war is finally over, and it ended in the most underwhelming way possible via a Discord call: 'I declare sweeping victory for the Bungulators'

It only took about three weeks for fellow Arc Raiders players to turn against one another en masse, as two popular streamers jokingly waged war against one another. But like most things on the internet, it got out of hand and has since been brought to a close, we hope.

If you have no clue as to what I'm rambling on about, good. Run now, spare yourself a tale of strange parasocial relationships and the evils of herd mentality. For those who've stayed, godspeed, I'll try to get through this as painlessly as possible.

The battle of the bunguraiders saw two streamer-led teams go against each other. On one side, known as the Bungulators, you have TheBurntPeanut, a popular VTuber who mocaps as, yes, you guessed it, a peanut. He leads other streamers like Myth, RNGingy, shroud, summit1g, cloakzy, and the late addition of Ninja. The other side, led by HutchMF, was the FMFers—including NickMercs, TimTheTatman, Symfhny, and Nadeshot (the last two actually switched sides halfway through the fight).

It all came to a head last Saturday evening when both sides took over NA Arc Raiders' servers, as players blindly fought anyone who wasn't on their side or wearing the assigned outfits of each team.

After which, TheBurntPeanut was brought into HutchMF's Discord call: "I declare sweeping victory for the Bungulators on this fine day." The call included most of the streamers listed above, and it was slightly underwhelming and confusing to watch as both sides realised there was no real way to decide who won.

You see, there was no private server set up (I'm not sure if that's even possible at this stage), so both teams just had to hop into Blue Gate and other maps, hoping that they'd come across one another or at least people on the other side of the war. The problem with this is that one side had way more soldiers than the other.

"I can even find FMFers," TheBurntPeanut says. It really do be like that. I popped into HutchMF's and TheBurntPeanut's streams throughout the battle, and while HutchMF was constantly fighting Bungulators, it seemed like TheBurntPeanut's was just a fan event.

Even I was swarmed by Bungulators when trying to hop in for some good-natured Arc Raiders fun. I was rounded up on Stella Montis alongside some other poor soul who wasn't wearing the right outfit. Thanks to my prior knowledge of the war, I quickly swore allegiance to TheBurntPeanut and was spared. The other guy wasn't as lucky; he timidly replied to interrogations that he didn't know what was happening, and he was, in fact, allergic to peanuts. That won him a bullet to the back of the skull.

These scenes have been plaguing many Arc Raiders games, especially on NA servers. Usually, it's all good-natured fun, but every so often, you get a bad egg that either gets weirdly swept up in this make-believe war or just uses it as an excuse to be a dickhead. Let me paint the picture of what my Arc Raiders matches have been like since the war started:

Funny: some guy wearing Bungulator gear running around Stella Montis with his pickaxe out. Screaming that he wanted a scrap with someone to prove his worth to TheBurntPeanut, only to end up dying in said scrap and sputtering out a tragic monologue as his final words.

Unfunny: A random taking over a map by bullying free loadout players who had no clue what was going on, and then losing it when people wouldn't play pretend with him.

It seems like the streamers involved in this play also reached the limit of how many weird fan interactions they could put up with. The war ending feels more like streamers trying to bring things back to normal when they could play the game without getting stream sniped every match by diehard fans or swarmed by a gaggle of 'soldiers' all trying to get cred.

"I don't recognise [the victory], HutchMF says. "But for now, until we have the ability to fight mano a mano, I shall live in peace and not try to cross borders anymore." AKA, can you please get your sweaty fans out of my streams and games. I think everyone's just happy that this war is over, at least for the time being.