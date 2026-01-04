Arc Raiders dev says it uses 'aggression-based matchmaking' to pair bloodthirsty, PvP-minded players with each other

Arc Raiders has gotten plenty of praise for being a touch more chill than other extraction shooters, and that's by design—right on down to the game's matchmaking system, which takes notice of how aggressive you are and tries to match you with like-minded players.

This was confirmed in an interview stream Games Beat conducted with Embark's CEO, Patrick Söderlund. He explained in the video that "the game isn't about shooting other players," though "you can do that if you want to." The PvP is largely a way to "add tension," and while that means players should always pose a threat to one another, the game actively works to match more peaceful players together.

While it is "skill-based" first, Söderlund explained the "aggression-based" part of matchmaking in the video: "We introduced a system where we also matchmake based on how prone you are to PvP or PvE. So if your preference is to do PvE and you have less conflict with players … you'll get more matched up [with that sort of play]. Obviously, it's not a full science."

It's not clear exactly what metrics are collected or what weight they're given, but it's interesting to hear such abstract behavior taken into account for a matchmaking system. Arguably, it could make the game harder for more aggressive players who rush out the gate trying to secure an early advantage—and how reactive is it? If I play like a pure pacifist for 20 matches in a row, could I reasonably expect a lobby packed full of friendly players?

I have my doubts it adjusts the matchmaker so starkly, but these are questions with no clear answer right now⁠—and, in the interest of preventing people from gaming the system, it's probably best we never get one. Plenty of games use matchmaking to pair toxic players with one another, but if there are other shooters using general playstyle preferences as a way of sorting players, I'm not familiar with them.

My assumption is that a game like Arc Raiders works in part because when you see a stranger, it's hard to read their intentions. If aggression-based matchmaking works too well, it's possible it could corrode that tension Söderlund mentioned over time, though that's just me speculating; time will tell what impact it has on the game and genre moving forward.