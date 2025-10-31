Arc Raiders' design director says 'we will maintain the current aesthetic that we have' when it comes to skins, so no 'T-Rex costume running around'

News
By published

But what about Left Shark?

Arc Raiders extraction shooter
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Arc Raiders is a live-service shooter, and you know what that means—skin discourse, hooray! In all seriousness, since everything became Fortnite, it's been a real consideration. As PCG's own Morgan Park put it in 2023, "Cosmetic Uglification is a viral affliction infecting the best shooters of our time", and he's not been proven wrong since.

You can rest easy, though. At least, if you take the words of design director Virgil Watkins at face value in a recent interview with PCGamesN: "What I believe to be true is that we will maintain the current aesthetic that we have," Watkins says. "It will fit within our sensibilities of how these things look and fit within the world and inside the fiction.

Meaning there are raiders in fencing outfits, beekeeping suits, astronaut suits, pilot suits—or sometimes just a stylish little jacket. Basically, Embark Studios has set a solid baseline that it can deviate from without much trouble. As long as you could feasibly scavenge it, you can feasibly wear it. Well, within reason.

"I think because so much of our game is strong around that element, it would be really unfortunate to upset that by injecting, I don't know, a T-Rex costume running around suddenly—I don't think the novelty is worth the trade."

Arc Raiders Field DepotsArc Raiders Field CratesArc Raiders dog collarArc Raiders best skillsArc Raiders Expeditions

Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Arc Raiders Field Crates: How to use 'em
Arc Raiders dog collar: Train Scrappy
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider

Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.