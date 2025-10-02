How to get an Imaginary Friend in The Sims 4 Adventure Awaits

An old feature from The Sims 3 is back as The Sims 4 Adventure Awaits expansion adds new Imaginary Friends for the youngest members of the household. They'll start as simple dolls, but as child Sims play and grow fonder of their new toys, they unlock the ability to turn them into a magical bestie only they can see.

It doesn't have to end there either—Imaginary Friends can become real Sims if their friendship grows strong enough. After hanging out with the Adventure Awaits dolls myself, I'm ready to offer a little friendship coaching and guidance on how to get an Imaginary Friend in The Sims 4 and make them real when the time comes.

How to get an ImagineMe Doll in The Sims 4 Adventure Awaits

(Image credit: EA)

First things first, you'll need to buy an ImagineMe! Doll from Build Mode before conjuring up any make-believe buddies. The Adventure Awaits expansion add four dolls with varying personality type, but your Sim can choose a different personality from one of the same four options:

Krafty Kid - Creative personality

- Creative personality Pretty Pegacorn - Evil personality

- Evil personality Wild Child - Competitive personality

- Competitive personality Lil Monster - Goofball personality

Before working on anything else, I recommend solidifying your personality choice and renaming the ImagineMe Doll—once you've turned the toy into a friend, you can't edit these options again. I've also got a few quick notes to keep in mind as you play with new pals:

Sims can have multiple ImagineMe Dolls, but only one Imaginary Friend

You can summon friends from Imagination Land by interacting with their doll

You can also get rid of your Imaginary Friend permanently by selecting "Send back to Imagination Land forever"

How to turn a Sims 4 doll into an Imaginary Friend

(Image credit: EA)

Child Sims can take one of three paths to turn their ImagineMe Doll into an imaginary friend: reach level 3 in the Creativity Skill, experience severe loneliness from depleted Social needs, or befriend the doll. If you aren't using Sims 4 cheats, I found it easiest to have my Sim play with the doll all day until she considered her Pretty Pegacorn stuffie a friend. Remember you only need to complete one of those milestones, not all three.

When they've satisfied one of the conditions, a child Sim should see a "Turn into Imaginary Friend" option when interacting with the doll. A few seconds of channeling a little magical creativity and tadah! You've given your child Sim an Imaginary Friend only they can see.

Making a new mystical friend can also give Sims different buffs depending on their interaction. Having my Sim "pour her heart out" to the doll gave her a confidence boost, Unburned, and just the act of turning the doll into an Imaginary Friend added another buff, Friend of Mind.

Make an Imaginary Friend real in The Sims 4 Adventure Awaits

Kids don't have to outgrow all of their toys, and the same goes for their ImagineMe Doll. To make an Imaginary Friend real, have your child Sim keep working on their relationship until they're close friends. Once your Sim grows into a teen, they can interact with the doll and select "Offer to make real".

From that moment on your Imaginary Friend is no longer an entity only one Sim can see—they're their own person. They'll join your household as a teen and grow just like any other Sim.

Alternatively you don't have to make the offer and can leave Pretty Pegacorn or Wild Child as dolls forever. Sims can still interact with the toy in less fantastical ways, choosing to either reminisce on the old days or seek comfort from it when they're down.