As The Sims content creators depart over EA's $55 billion Saudi-backed buyout, the dev team promises the game 'will always be a space where you can express your authentic self'

The Sims development team has posted a message on X reassuring fans that its "mission, values, and commitment remain the same," and that "The Sims will always be a space where you can express your authentic self." The message comes one day after three of The Sims 4's biggest content creators removed themselves from EA's creator network over the company's looming acquisition by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and private equity firms, a move that was subsequently followed by numerous others, including Vixella and Syd Mac.

"We're continually inspired by our incredible players and creators; by your imagination, creativity, and the joy you bring to The Sims every day," the message states. "We deeply respect that everyone experiences The Sims in their own way and will make choices that are right for them. However you choose to play, create, or share, we're grateful to be part of your journey.

"Our mission, values, and commitment remain the same. The Sims will always be a space where you can express your authentic self."

It's a very anodyne message, except in the very specific context that The Sims community finds itself in. The Sims has a well-established reputation as a progressive game, established through its recognition of queer identities and relationships, a stance backed by action: Rather than removing same-sex relationships in the My Wedding Stories expansion in 2022, for instance, EA opted to simply not release it in countries with anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

That attitude may be at risk once EA is brought under the control of the PIF. Saudi Arabia is ruled by a notoriously oppressive regime where LGBTQ+ rights are non-existent and same-sex relationships are illegal. Former BioWare lead writer Trick Weekes predicted in September that "gay stuff" will not have a home at the company once it falls under PIF control, and frankly it is hard to square the country's high-profile intolerance of the queer community with, say, The Sims 4's trans and disability-inclusive update released in 2023.

It's possible that EA's new overlords will turn a blind eye to the whole thing: The Sims still boasts a big community that's not shy about spending money, and at the end of the day that's what it's all about. But that won't matter for some, because also at the end of the day, once this deal is closed EA will be part-owned by a nation that denies and punishes the existence of queer people. No matter how the game proceeds from here, that's the real-world consequence, and it's a fact that some people—very possibly a lot of people—take seriously.

The Sims team concluded its message by teasing "exciting things we have coming in 2026 and beyond." More details on that will be shared on October 27, "the first of ongoing updates that address the things that matter most to you."