Steam Replay 2025 is live: I spent half my gaming time this year in Bongo Cat, and I regret nothing

The end of 2025 is staring us in the face, and you know what that means. No, not the Steam Winter Sale—soon, soon, but not quite yet. No, it's the Steam Replay, Valve's annual recap of everything you did on its platform, and how you measure up to the rest of the world.

Steam Replay dives pretty deep into your yearly gaming activity: Which games you played the most, how many achievements you earned, the percentage of new releases you spent time with, and the obligatory spider graph that lays out exactly what kind of gamer you really are, among many other bits of info.

Your top-line results may vary somewhat: Some of my PC Gamer fellows have a window breaking down the percentage of games they played with keyboard and mouse versus controller, for instance, but because I am pure of heart and strong of spirit I didn't get that—my third window was instead a measure of my longest streak on Steam. (63 days, for the record, from December 31 to March 4.)

Since we're confessing our sins, here's my Steam spider graph for 2025:

Okay, look, I can explain.

2025 was also the year I finished Cyberpunk 2077: The bulk of my time in Night City was spent in 2024 (it was my number one game of last year) but finishing it ate up enough time to tie it with Atomfall for third place on the list of my most-played games, and thus a spider graph highlight. The extraction shooter, meanwhile, is obviously Arc Raiders, I'm guessing the walking simulator is Herdling, and the hidden object game is probably Find My Frogs, an extremely good entry in the genre that made a strong late-year case for my personal game of the year. (Was it successful? You'll have to wait for that.)

The big bump in boomer shooters I'm pretty sure is the result of a glitch: The Steam Replay says my second-most-played game of 2025 is Painkiller Black, but as phenomenal as it is I'm reasonably confident I didn't put that much time into it. PC Gamer's Wes Fenlon theorized that the strangely inflated figure could be the result of an executable failing to close properly, which would make sense.

Fortunately, this is all for fun and games, and not serious statistical analysis, so instead of wringing my hands I will simply state that OG Painkiller remains brilliant, the Painkiller RTX mod I horsed around with in October is worth your time, and leave it at that.

The Steam Replay 2025 is open to all right now, and also includes links to previous years so you can catch up on what you sunk your time into in 2022, say, if you're curious about that for some reason. And don't forget: All adult members in a Steam Family can automatically access the Steam Replay for other members in the fam. Probably too late to do anything about it this year, but something to keep in mind for '26.

The 2025 Steam Winter Sale begins on Thursday, and yes, we'll let you know when that's live, too.